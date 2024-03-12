Bet365 free bets: bet £10 & get £30 in bonuses for day two's races at Cheltenham tomorrow

The famous Cheltenham Festival roar got four days of high-class action underway and with three brilliant days still to go, there is no better time to sign-up for a bet365 account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Cheltenham day two preview

The first day of the festival was full of anticipation and it certainly delivered, with present and potential future champions hailed, and now it's time for the quickest chasers in the business to show what they're made of.

The best two-mile chasers face off in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the highlight of day two, and last year's first and second from the Arkle, El Fabiolo and Jonbon, do battle once again - but will the outcome be the same?

The opening race on Wednesday, the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, has been dominated by Ireland in recent years, with just Ben Pauling successful for Britain in the last ten years, and the exciting Ballyburn has been all the rage in the market to continue that trend for Willie Mullins.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper that concludes day two is always a must-see race as it often produces plenty of novice hurdlers to follow with next season in mind.

How to spend your bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Lucky Place to win the Coral Cup @12-1 with bet365

Lucky Place to win the Coral Cup @12-1 with bet365

Harry Fry has been raving about Gidleigh Park ever since he landed a bumper by six lengths last March, and he didn't disappoint when comfortably scoring on his hurdles debut or when following up under a penalty at Newbury, accounting for a well-thought-of one from Paul Nicholls. The distance looks sure to suit and he could end a long-string of Irish winners in this race.

Minella Indo to win the Cross County @2-1 with bet365

Minello Indo hasn't been able to hit the same heights that saw him land the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2020 but he took this discipline like a duck to water when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap in December. He was giving lumps of weight away to the first three that day and given this is run off levels, he holds a great chance of turning that around.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day two Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival's opening day didn't disappoint, and there are still three glorious days to go, with the Queen Mother Champion Chase the race to watch on Wednesday, March 13. There will be no hat-trick for Energumene, who is ruled out through injury, but stablemate El Fabiolo looks a very fitting replacement.

Wednesday, March 13

