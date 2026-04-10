bet365 Grand National offer: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Aintree Festival

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The Aintree Festival (also known as the Grand National Festival) is well under way now, with the main race - the Grand National - taking place on Saturday. To celebrate this, bet365 are giving new customers the chance to boost their betting bank with a standout welcome offer.

By signing up through any of the links on this page, racing fans can get £30 in Bet Credits when they bet £10 , just in time for one of the biggest weeks in the horse racing calendar at Aintree Racecourse.

bet365 Grand National Festival offer: bet £10 & get £30 in free bets

bet365 are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in Bet Credits when you place a £10 bet during the Grand National Festival.

After placing your qualifying bet, you can unlock Bet Credits to use on any race at Aintree, including the headline Grand National itself.

It’s a flexible promotion that suits both cautious punters and those looking for bigger returns.

How to claim your bet365 Grand National betting offer

To take advantage of this offer, follow these steps:



Register a new account and verify your details

Deposit at least £5 (or £10 to maximise the full £30 offer)

Claim the offer in your account within 30 days

Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit (minimum odds of 1-5 apply)

Once settled, receive up to £30 in Bet Credits

Your Bet Credits will typically be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled.

bet365 betting offer: key terms and conditions

Before placing your bets, here are the main points to be aware of:

New customers only, 18+

Minimum deposit £5 (bet £10 to unlock full £30 in Bet Credits)

Bet Credits awarded at 300% of your deposit (capped at £30)

Qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20)

You must place bets equal to your deposit (up to £10) to release credits

Bet Credits are non-withdrawable and expire after 7 days

Returns from Bet Credits exclude the stake

Certain payment methods (e.g. PayPal) may be restricted unless verified

Full T&Cs apply

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Grand National Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the Grand National Festival 2026.

Aintree Grand National Festival day 2 preview

Wellington Arch will be looking to follow the same path as last year by again running on Midlands Grand National day before bidding to land the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (1.45) at Aintree. He won at Uttoxeter this year and arrives to defend his crown in top form.

That is followed by the first Grade 1 of the day, the Mildmay Novices’ Chase (2.20), won two years ago by Inothewayurthinkin, who went on to land the Gold Cup the following March, underlining the race’s reputation for producing future stars.

The Thatprizeguy Top Novices’ Hurdle (2.55) comes next, another Grade 1, before the Melling Chase (3.30), where the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon could line up in search of a hat-trick in the race and a fifth Aintree success.

The Grand National fences are then back in use for the final time before Saturday’s showpiece when up to 30 runners will contest the highly competitive Topham Handicap Chase (4.05). The Dan Skelton-trained Madara heads the market and connections will hope he can follow up his seven-and-a-half-length success in the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Gavin Cromwell’s Will The Wise and Willie Mullins’s Ile Atlantinque are among those prominent in the betting, while 2023 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase winner Il Est Francais adds further strength in depth.

Another Grade 1 follows in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40), before Friday’s card concludes with the conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (5.15).

For more expert insight, check out our expert Grand National Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Grand National Festival 2026 race schedule

Friday, April 10, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Grand National Festival 2026 FAQs

When is the Grand National run?

The Grand National takes place on the final day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, typically on a Saturday in April.

How do Bet Credits work on horse racing?

Bet Credits (or free bets) allow you to place bets without risking your own cash. If your bet wins, you receive the profit only — the free bet stake is not returned.

Can I use bet365 free bets on the Grand National?

Yes, once unlocked, your Bet Credits can be used on any eligible race during the Aintree Festival, including the Grand National itself.

What odds do I need to qualify for the offer?

Your qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1-5 (1.20) or greater to count towards unlocking your Bet Credits.

Do I need to bet the full £10?

You can deposit from £5, but to unlock the maximum £30 in Bet Credits, you’ll need to deposit and bet £10.

How long do I have to use my free bets?

Once awarded, Bet Credits expire after 7 days, so it’s best to use them during the Grand National Festival.

Is the Grand National a good race for new bettors?

It can be — but it’s also one of the most unpredictable races in the calendar. With a large field and unique fences, many bettors use offers like this to spread stakes across multiple selections.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.