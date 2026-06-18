Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues today with the seven-furlong Chesham Stakes first up, and Tote are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the opening race.

Whether you're backing the favourite in the Chesham Stakes or taking on the market with an outsider, this exclusive promotion gives you some extra spending power to use on the rest of today's Royal Ascot card, which features seven races and three Group contests, including the Royal Ascot feature, the Gold Cup.

How the Tote Chesham Stakes offer works

New customers can unlock this Royal Ascot promotion by placing their first qualifying bet on today's opening race at Ascot.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive £30 in Tote free bets to use on each race throughout day three of Royal Ascot.

How to claim the Tote Royal Ascot offer

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register a new Tote account using the links on this page. Enter promo code RABTTC during registration. Deposit at least £5. Place your first £5 bet on the Chesham Stakes (2:30 pm), the first race at Ascot today. (Each-way bets require a minimum £5 win and £5 place stake.) Once your qualifying bet has settled, your £30 Tote Credit will be awarded within 48 hours. Use your Tote Credit on Ascot racing before it expires.

Tote Royal Ascot offer: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Tote's Bet Through the Card offer for Royal Ascot day three:

New online customers only.

Use promo code RABTTC when registering.

Place your first £5 bet on the first race at Ascot.

Offer available each day of Royal Ascot between 16-20 June 2026.

Receive £30 Tote Credit.

Tote Credit is valid on Ascot racing only.

Credit expires before the final race on Saturday 20 June.

One offer per customer.

UK and ROI customers aged 18+ only.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Chesham Stakes Preview

The Chesham Stakes has become one of Royal Ascot's most informative juvenile contests, often showcasing youngsters with the potential to develop into Pattern-class performers over longer distances.

Aidan O'Brien is seeking an eighth victory in the race and relies on Aix La Chapelle , who arrives on the back of a recent maiden success. The son of Justify only broke his maiden a matter of days ago, but he hit the line strongly. The quick turnaround is an obvious question, but his trainer's record in the race demands respect.

O'Brien also saddles South Dakota , although he appears to have more to find. Fourth of eight in a Curragh maiden on debut last month, he looks the stable's second string on paper and will need to improve significantly to trouble the principals.

One of the more intriguing challengers is Nola Soul for Fozzy Stack. He overcame both greenness and a tendency to race keenly when making a winning debut at Leopardstown, yet still found plenty in the closing stages to get the job done. That experience should not be lost on him and there is every chance he can take a sizeable step forward.

Sea Venture also makes plenty of appeal for George Scott. Her trainer has spoken positively about her chances after an impressive debut success at Haydock. She had to navigate traffic problems before quickening clear by three lengths and looked a filly with considerable ability. The extra furlong is expected to suit and further improvement looks likely.

Seven of the last eight winners with previous racecourse experience arrived unbeaten, a trend several of this year's leading contenders bring into a fascinating renewal.

Royal Ascot 2026 Thursday race schedule

The Chesham Stakes is only the beginning of a superb third day at Royal Ascot. Once your Tote free bets arrive, you'll still have plenty of opportunities to get involved with the rest of today's races

Thursday 18 June

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Chesham Stakes offer FAQs

What race qualifies for the Tote offer?

You must place your first qualifying £5 bet on the Chesham Stakes, which is the first race at Ascot on each day of the promotion.

How much Tote Credit do I receive?

Eligible new customers receive £30 in free bets after their qualifying bet has settled.

Can I use the Tote Credit on any race?

The Tote Credit can only be used on Ascot racing and expires before the start of the final race on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.