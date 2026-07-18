Bet £5 on the World Cup final and get £20 in free bets with Tote

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Spain face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday and Tote are offering new customers the opportunity to claim £20 in free bets when you bet £5 on the clash at the MetLife Stadium.

Tote are also offering money back up to £10 on World Cup final Bet Builders if one leg lets you down.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a useful guide to creating a Tote account.

Get £20 in free bets when you bet £5 on the World Cup with Tote

European champions Spain and World Cup holders Argentina meet in the big one on Sunday, the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

La Roja defied their underdog status to dump out France in Tuesday's first semi-final, blunting Les Bleus' stellar attack in a game which they dominated, and they will have high hopes of doing likewise to Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian genius, who inspired his country to a comeback against England in the second semi-final, will again be the main man in attack for the Albiceleste.

After winning the World Cup in Qatar four years ago, can he help Argentina to retain their grip on the global crown in what is likely to be his final game on the biggest stage?

Bet £5 on Spain vs Argentina with Tote and claim £20 in free bets.

Money back up to £10 if one leg lets your Bet Builder down

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has selected the following Bet Builder treble:

♦ Lamine Yamal to score or assist

♦ Leandro Paredes to be carded

♦ Under 3.5 goals

Back Dan's Bet Builder with Tote and claim £10 back if one leg lets you down. Click here to find out more .

How to claim your odds boost for Spain vs Argentina

Opening an account with Tote is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for the World Cup final.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Tote here

2. Bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within seven days of registration.

3. Once your Qualifying Bet is settled you will receive the following: £/€10 Tote Credit (redeemable against all UK and Irish Racing bets) and a £/€10 Free Sports Bet.

Spain vs Argentina: World Cup final betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting Tote's bonus offer for Spain vs Argentina in the World Cup final.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Qualifying bet is the first racing pools or sports bet added to bet slip.

Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet.

7-day expiry.

Customers must be aged 18+.

One per customer.

Selected customers only.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit Tote for more information.

Gambleaware.org .

Tote are also offering £10 back on losing World Cup final Bet Builders

Online only. Place a real money pre-match Bet Builder up to £/€10 on any World Cup Match and receive a free bet builder if one leg lets you down. Odds must be a minimum of 3/1 (4.00). Min 4 selections. Free bet credited within 24 hours of bet settlement. Bets that are cashed out or have voided legs don’t qualify. Applies to customer’s first qualifying bet builder only. One per customer per match. 7-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org.



When is the World Cup final?

Spain and Argentina will contest the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. Kick off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is the World Cup final being played?

The match takes place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Where can I watch the World Cup final?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage on BBC One and ITV1.

What are the odds for Spain vs Argentina?

Here are Tote's latest odds for Spain vs Argentina in the World Cup final:

Match result (90 mins) Odds Spain 13-10 Argentina 9-4 Draw 21-10

To win the World Cup Odds Spain 8-13 Argentina 6-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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