Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote

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The World Cup starts tonight as co-hosts Mexico welcome South Africa to the Azteca Stadium, and Tote are offering new customers the chance to boost your World Cup betting pot by claiming £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the match.

That's not all. Tote are also offering money back on losing Bet Builders up to £10, and £25 on losing outright bets if your selection in knocked out on penalties.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Tote account.

Get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with Tote

Mexico are well fancied to win Group A and the World Cup co-hosts will be hoping for a dream start to the campaign when they face South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener.

That match, which was best remembered for Siphiwe Tshabalala's thumping opening goal, ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg, but it's Mexico who boast home advantage this time around.

Tote make El Tri their 2-5 favourites, and new customers can kick-off their World Cup by claiming £40 in free bets when they bet £10 on the match.

Money back up to £10 in losing Bet Builders

Racing Post football expert James Milton fancies the following Bet Builder treble:

♦ Under 3.5 goals

♦ Julian Quinones to score at any time

♦ Lyle Foster to commit two or more fouls

Back James's Bet Builder with Tote and claim £10 back it it loses. Click here to find out more .

How to claim your odds boost for Mexico vs South Africa

Opening an account with Tote is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for tonight's opening World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Tote here

2. Open a new account using the promo code B10G40.

3. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration.

4. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

Mexico vs South Africa: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Tote's odds boost for Mexico vs South Africa in the World Cup.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip.

Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet.

7-day expiry.

18+.

One per customer.

Selected customers only.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit Tote for more information.

Gambleaware.org .

Plus, Tote are also offering £10 back in losing Mexico vs South Africa Bet Builders

Online only. Place a real money pre-match Bet Builder up to £/€10 on Mexico v South Africa 11th June 8pm and receive a free bet builder If it loses. Odds must be a minimum of 3/1 (4.00). Min 4 selections. Free bet credited within 24 hours of bet settlement. Bets that are cashed out or have voided legs don’t qualify. Applies to customer’s first qualifying bet builder only. One per customer. 7-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org.



When is Mexico vs South Africa?

The World Cup opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa will take place on Thursday, June 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Mexico vs South Africa being played?

Mexico host Group A rivals South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

Where can I watch Mexico vs South Africa?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Mexico vs South Africa on ITV1.

What are the odds for Mexico vs South Africa?

Here are Tote's latest odds for Thursday's World Cup fixture between Mexico and South Africa:

Match result Odds Mexico 2-5 with Tote South Africa 31-10 with Tote Draw 15-2 with Tote

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.