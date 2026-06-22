Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote

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England continue their World Cup campaign against Ghana in Boston and Tote are offering new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Group L match.

Tote are also offering money back on losing World Cup Bet Builders up to £10 as well as up to £25 back on losing outright bets if your selection is knocked out on penalties.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a useful guide to creating a Tote account.

Get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with Tote

After an impressive 4-2 triumph over Croatia in their World Cup opener, England are back in group-stage action on Tuesday when they take on Ghana looking to make absolutely certain of their qualification for the round of 32.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions caught the eye with their attacking intent in their tournament curtain-raiser, and a similar performance should be more than enough to brush aside Ghana, who struggled their way past Panama in their Group L opener.

Bet £10 on England vs Ghana with Tote and claim £40 in free bets.

Money back up to £10 in losing Bet Builders

Racing Post football expert James Milton has selected the following Bet Builder treble:

♦ Harry Kane to score at any time

♦ Nico O'Reilly to have two or more shots

♦ Ghana to receive the most cards

Back James's Bet Builder with Tote and claim £10 back if it loses. Click here to find out more .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Ghana

Opening an account with Tote is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's opening World Cup game against Ghana.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Tote here

2. Use the promo code B10G40.

3. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within seven days of registration.

4. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder free bets within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

England vs Ghana: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting Tote's bonus offer for England vs Ghana in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Qualifying bet is the first racing pools or sports bet added to bet slip.

Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet.

7-day expiry.

Customers must be aged 18+.

One per customer.

Selected customers only.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit Tote for more information.

Gambleaware.org .

Tote are also offering £10 back on losing England vs Ghana Bet Builders

Online only. Place a real money pre-match Bet Builder up to £/€10 on England vs Ghana by 9pm on 22nd June and receive a free bet builder if it loses. Odds must be a minimum of 3/1 (4.00). Minimum four selections. Free bet credited within 24 hours of bet settlement. Bets that are cashed out or have voided legs don’t qualify. Applies to customer’s first qualifying bet builder only. One per customer. 7-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org.



When is England vs Ghana?

The World Cup Group L fixture between England and Ghana will take place on Tuesday, June 22. Kick off is scheduled for 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

England take on Ghana at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

Where can I watch England vs Ghana?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Ghana on BBC1.

What are the odds for England vs Ghana?

Here are Tote's latest odds for Tuesday's World Cup fixture between England and Ghana:

Match result Odds England 1-5 with Tote Ghana 12-1 with Tote Draw 5-1 with Tote

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.