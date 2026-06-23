Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets plus an Epic Boost with William Hill

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England face Ghana in World Cup Group L and William Hill are offering the chance to claim £30 in free bets when you bet £10 this evening.

Plus both new and existing customers can take advantage of William Hill's Epic Boost – click here to get Evs on England to be leading at half-time.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a William Hill account.

Get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with William Hill

England's World Cup campaign continues against Ghana this evening and Thomas Tuchel's men can all but secure top spot in Group L if they defeat the Black Stars.

The 4-2 win over Croatia boosted hope that the Three Lions could go all the way this summer, and it would come as a surprise if they fail to sweep aside their African opponents tonight.

Bet £10 on England vs Ghana with William Hill and claim £30 in free bets.

Plus ... Hills are offering Evs on England to be leading at half-time

England were level at half-time in their 4-2 win over Croatia, but Thomas Tuchel's men were the dominant team in the opening period, chalking up nine shots to the Croats' four and an xG (expected goals) figure of 1.38.

A similar display of attacking intent should translate to goals against Ghana, and William Hill have boosted England to win the first half from 4-7 to Evs.

New and existing customers can click here to back that Epic Boost .

And ... boost your World Cup Accas up to 200%

William Hill are also offering a boost of up to 200% on World Cup accas. Click here to find out more .

Here's are acca for tonight's action:

Under 2.5 goals in Portugal vs Uzbekistan

England to beat Ghana

Under 2.5 goals in Panama vs Croatia

Colombia to beat DR Congo

How to claim £30 in free bets with William Hill

Opening an account with William Hill is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's World Cup fixture against Ghana.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with William Hill here

2. Use the promo code R30.

3. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

4. Once the Qualifying Bet has settled, £30 of free bets (credited as 3 x £10 denominations – the “Free Bets”) will be credited to your account.

England vs Ghana: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting William Hill's bonus offer for England vs Ghana in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement.

Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each).

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit William Hill for more information.

William Hill Gambleaware.org .

When is England vs Ghana?

The World Cup Group L fixture between England and Ghana will take place on Tuesday, June 22. Kick off is scheduled for 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

England take on Ghana at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

Where can I watch England vs Ghana?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Ghana on BBC One.

What are the odds for England vs Ghana?

Here are William Hill's latest odds for Tuesday's World Cup fixture between England and Ghana:

Match result Odds England 1-5 Ghana 16-1 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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