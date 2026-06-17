Bet £10 on England vs Croatia and get £40 in free bets with Tote

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Arlington and Tote are offering new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Group L match.

Tote are also offering money back on losing World Cup Bet Builders up to £10 as well as up to £25 back on losing outright bets if your selection is knocked out on penalties.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a useful guide to creating a Tote account.

Get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with Tote

England are favourites to win Group L but they start their World Cup run against a Croatia side who reached the 2018 final and the 2022 semi-finals.

The Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 in the group stage at Euro 2020, on their way to the final, and they were runners-up to Spain at Euro 2024.

Tote make England 8-11 favourites for an opening victory and new customers can claim £40 in free bets when they bet £10 on the match.

Money back up to £10 in losing Bet Builders

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has selected the following Bet Builder treble:

♦ Harry Kane to have three or more shots

♦ Marin Pongracic to be shown a card

♦ Under 3.5 goals

Back Dan's Bet Builder with Tote and claim £10 back if it loses. Click here to find out more .

How to claim your odds boost for England vs Croatia

Opening an account with Tote is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's opening World Cup game against Croatia.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Tote here

2. Use the promo code B10G40.

3. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within seven days of registration.

4. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder free bets within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

England vs Croatia: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting Tote's bonus offer for England vs Croatia in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Qualifying bet is the first racing pools or sports bet added to bet slip.

Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet.

7-day expiry.

Customers must be aged 18+.

One per customer.

Selected customers only.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit Tote for more information.

Gambleaware.org .

Tote are also offering £10 back on losing England vs Croatia Bet Builders

Online only. Place a real money pre-match Bet Builder up to £/€10 on England vs Croatia by 9pm on 17th June and receive a free bet builder if it loses. Odds must be a minimum of 3/1 (4.00). Minimum four selections. Free bet credited within 24 hours of bet settlement. Bets that are cashed out or have voided legs don’t qualify. Applies to customer’s first qualifying bet builder only. One per customer. 7-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org.



When is England vs Croatia?

The World Cup Group L fixture between England and Croatia will take place on Wednesday, June 17. Kick off is scheduled for 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Croatia being played?

England take on Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA.

Where can I watch England vs Croatia?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Croatia on ITV1.

What are the odds for England vs Croatia?

Here are Tote's latest odds for Wednesday's World Cup fixture between England and Croatia:

Match result Odds England 8-11 with Tote Croatia 4-1 with Tote Draw 5-2 with Tote

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.