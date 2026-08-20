Best York Ebor Festival day three betting offers: get £600+ in free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Friday is another major day at the York Ebor Festival, with the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes headlining a card packed with high-class racing. New customers can claim £600+ in bookmaker free bets and welcome offers, giving you plenty of opportunities to bet on the action at York.

The Nunthorpe is joined by the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup and Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes, while four further races complete a competitive afternoon of racing.

Click below to unlock £600+ in York Ebor Festival free bets

Across the major bookmakers, it's possible to unlock more than £600 in welcome offers, although the exact amount available will depend on which operators you're already registered with.

How to get your York Ebor Festival free bets

If you're opening a bookmaker account for the first time, claiming a York Ebor Festival welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Most promotions follow a similar process:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration process and verify your account Make the qualifying deposit (typically £5 or £10) Place your qualifying bet at the minimum required odds Receive your free bets once your qualifying wager has been placed or settled

Many of these welcome offers remain available throughout the York Ebor Festival, giving you plenty of opportunities to use your free bets across today's card and the rest of the meeting.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best York Ebor Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the 2026 York Ebor Festival.

York Ebor Festival day three preview

Friday at York is all about speed and stamina, with the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes providing the headline act alongside the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup and Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes.

The Nunthorpe promises another fascinating international clash, with American raider Bacio heading the market for Wesley Ward after landing a major gamble in a five-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot. He now steps into Group 1 company as Ward chases a first success in the race after twice finishing runner-up.

Last year's winner Asfoora could bid for a fairytale farewell, while French challenger Rayevka and Scottish-owned American Affair add further depth to a typically international sprint.

The Lonsdale Cup offers a stern staying test over just beyond two miles, with Trawlerman looking to go one better after twice finishing behind this season's outstanding stayer Scandinavia. This represents a considerably more accessible assignment, while Caballo De Mar is another notable entry after his disappointing effort in the Gold Cup.

The Gimcrack Stakes brings together some of the leading two-year-old sprinters, with Michael Dods' unbeaten Arapaho Gold bidding to provide northern connections with a major success.

The rest of the card features a mixture of valuable handicaps and competitive races across a range of distances, ensuring plenty of betting opportunities throughout the afternoon.

York Ebor Festival 2026 day three race schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on Day Three of the York Ebor Festival.

Friday August 21

York Ebor Festival free bets explained

What is the Nunthorpe Stakes?

The Nunthorpe Stakes is the feature race on Friday at the York Ebor Festival and is one of the highlights of the British sprinting season. The Group 1 contest is run over five furlongs and regularly attracts leading sprinters from Britain and overseas.

What is a York Ebor Festival free bet?

A York Ebor Festival free bet is a bookmaker promotion that allows you to place a wager without using your own funds. If your selection wins, you'll receive the winnings, although the free bet stake itself is usually not returned.

How do I claim York Ebor Festival betting offers?

Sign up with an eligible bookmaker, complete the registration process, make the required qualifying deposit and place your qualifying bet. Once you've met the promotion's terms, your free bets will usually be credited to your account.

Do I need a new account?

Yes. Most York Ebor Festival betting offers are available exclusively to new customers. Existing customers may receive separate personalised promotions, such as enhanced odds, price boosts or other rewards.

What is the usual qualifying bet?

Most bookmakers require a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 at minimum odds, although the exact requirements vary between operators.

Can I use free bets on any York Ebor Festival race?

In most cases, yes. Free bets can usually be used across the York card, including the meeting's major races, although some bookmakers may exclude certain markets or bet types. Always check the full terms and conditions before placing your bet.

How long do York Ebor Festival free bets last?

Expiry dates vary between bookmakers, but most free bets remain valid for between seven and 30 days after they are credited.

Are stakes returned when using free bets?

No. If you place a £10 free bet on a winning selection at 3-1, you'll receive £30 in winnings, but the original £10 free bet stake is not returned.

For more expert insight, check out our horse racing tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.