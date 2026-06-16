Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts

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England head into the 2026 World Cup among the favourites to lift the trophy, and bookmakers are celebrating with a host of enhanced odds and exclusive sign-up offers for new customers.

Whether you're backing Harry Kane to score, expecting England to avoid defeat, or simply looking to make the most of the tournament's biggest promotions, we've rounded up the best World Cup offers available ahead of the Three Lions' opening fixture against Croatia on Wednesday.

Best England World Cup betting offers

Leading UK bookies have launched several enhanced odds offers ahead of England's opening World Cup match:

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim an England World Cup offer

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Choose your preferred bookmaker. Register a new account. Make the qualifying deposit. Place your first qualifying bet. Receive your free bets or enhanced odds once the requirements have been met.

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,500+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

Back England with a massive Paddy Power boost

If you'd rather keep things simple, Paddy Power have turned one of the shortest-priced selections into one of the biggest offers around.

England to win or draw has been enhanced to 50-1 , meaning Thomas Tuchel's side only need to avoid defeat for the promotion to land.

Given England's impressive qualifying campaign and status as a tournament favourite, it's an eye-catching way to support the Three Lions.

Expecting goals? Sky Bet have boosted for a goal to be scored

England possess plenty of attacking quality with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka capable of creating chances against any defence.

If you're expecting an entertaining contest, Sky Bet have boosted the price for a goal to be scored to 60-1, giving new customers a huge increase on one of football's most popular betting markets.

Harry Kane features in two huge 66-1 offers

It's no surprise to see Harry Kane at the centre of bookmaker promotions. England's captain remains their leading goalscoring threat and will be expected to play a decisive role throughout the tournament.

Coral have boosted Kane to score or assist to 66-1 , while Ladbrokes are offering 66-1 on the Bayern Munich striker simply registering a shot on target.

Both offers are designed to give new customers exceptional value on one of England's most likely match-winners.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

England World Cup betting FAQs

What is the best England World Cup betting offer?

That depends on the type of bet you're looking to place. Many bookmakers are offering enhanced odds on England and Harry Kane, while others provide free bets through their welcome offers.

Do I need to bet on England?

Not always. Some welcome offers can be used on any eligible World Cup market, while enhanced odds are usually tied to a specific England selection.

Who won the last World Cup?

Argentina won the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 when they won a thrilling final on penalties against France.

Where is the tournament being played?

This year's tournament will be played in several venues in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

While attention turns to England’s World Cup campaign this summer, it’s worth noting there’s another major betting event running in perfect parallel.

Royal Ascot 2026 begins this week, with five days of top-class racing and some of the biggest bookmaker promotions of the year — including up to £700 in free bets across leading UK sportsbooks.

Explore the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets here

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.