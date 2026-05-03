Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650

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Searching for the latest 1,000 Guineas betting offers? This year’s race takes place on Sunday at Newmarket, with bookmakers rolling out free bets for the first fillies’ Classic of the Flat season.

There’s strong value across the market, with up to £650 in free bets available for the 1,000 Guineas.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

Latest 1,000 Guineas free bets

Taking advantage of bookmaker promotions is a simple way to get more from your 1,000 Guineas bets.

Operators often increase their offers across the Guineas Festival, so you’ll usually find additional value on the supporting races at Newmarket too.

How to place a 1,000 Guineas bet

New to betting on the 1,000 Guineas? Here’s how it works:

Register with a betting site

Make a small deposit (commonly £5 or £10)

Place a qualifying wager that meets the offer criteria

Receive and use your free bets on the race

Cash out any winnings once the market settles

You can back a horse in the 1,000 Guineas in just a few clicks via desktop or mobile.

Across the Guineas Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available for the 1,000 Guineas 2026.

1,000 Guineas 2026 race preview

Sunday sees the fillies take centre stage at Newmarket, with the £525,000 1,000 Guineas, run over the same Rowley Mile as the colts’ equivalent, 19 go to post bringing together a fascinating and competitive field. Last year’s renewal saw Desert Flower justify even money favouritism for Charlie Appleby, fending off a pair from Ollie Sangster and ending a long drought for market leaders stretching back to 2016.

This year’s market is headed by Precise, representing Aidan O’Brien. Once dominant in this race, winning five of six renewals, O’Brien has barely hit the frame in recent years, but Precise could signal a return to the top. Touted as better than Minding, she brings standout juvenile form, including a scintillating success in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile, a key trial for this contest.

O’Brien also saddles True Love, who campaigned over sprint trips last season but shaped with real promise for further when making an impressive return. Karl Burke relies on Venetian Sun, a high-class juvenile who completed a hat trick over six furlongs, including the Prix Morny, though her stamina remains a concern after being well held by Precise over seven.

The French challenge is headed by My Highness, the mount of Oisin Murphy, while Abashiri adds further depth for Godolphin. The Prettiest Star and Touleen represent in form yards, and Azleet arrives off a surprise 50-1 success in the Nell Gwyn Stakes.

With a blend of proven class and unexposed contenders, and stamina still a question for some, this year’s 1000 Guineas looks wide open.

1,000 Guineas 2026 FAQs

What date is the 1,000 Guineas 2026?

It takes place on Sunday May 3rd during the Guineas Festival at Newmarket.

Where is the race run?

At Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course.

What distance is the 1,000 Guineas?

One mile (8 furlongs).

How big is the field?

There are 19 runners declared for the 2026 race.

How do I bet on the race?

Open an account with a bookmaker, deposit funds and place your bet online or via an app.

What do free bets mean?

They’re promotional bets where you don’t stake your own money — only the profit is returned.

Is each-way betting available?

Yes, and it’s popular in big-field races like this, especially with extra place offers.

Do offers stay the same?

No, bookmaker promotions change frequently and may be withdrawn at any time.

For more expert insight, check out our racing tips.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.