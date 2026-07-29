Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer for day three of Goodwood

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The Qatar Goodwood Festival reaches another blockbuster afternoon on day three, with the Group 1 Nassau Stakes taking centre stage and William Hill giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets.

By registering a new William Hill account and meeting the qualifying requirements, you'll receive 3 x £10 free bets to use across Thursday's Glorious Goodwood card. Whether you're backing the Nassau Stakes favourite or looking for value elsewhere on the programme, it's an excellent opportunity to get involved.

Read on to find out exactly how to claim the William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bet offer.

How to claim your William Hill Glorious Goodwood day three b etting offer

Signing up with William Hill is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join William Hill and grab your £30 William Hill free bet to place on any of the races this week.

1. Register - Using Promo code R30

2. Deposit - Deposit £10 and place a minimum £10 bet

3. Get Free Bets - Get 3x £10 free bets

William Hill Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you read the terms and conditions for the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1-2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement.

Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each).

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

William Hill Day three Glorious Goodwood p review

The third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is headlined by the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, the highlight of the week for fillies and mares. A race won by some of the sport's biggest names, the 10-furlong contest takes centre stage on another high-quality card packed with Pattern-race action.

Diamond Necklace heads the market for Aidan O'Brien after completing a prestigious French Classic double in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane. Estrange also arrives with top-level credentials following her Pretty Polly Stakes success, while See The Fire bids to finally go one better after making up the placings in each of the last two runnings.

The supporting card features the Group 2 Richmond Stakes for the leading juvenile colts, alongside the Group 3 Gordon Stakes, an important St Leger trial for three-year-olds over a mile and a half. Both races have a strong record of producing future Pattern-race performers, adding further depth to an excellent afternoon's racing.

With a high-class Group 1 feature supported by informative contests for both juveniles and Classic hopefuls, day three promises another compelling chapter of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Day three racing schedule + where to spend your £30 in William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day three.

Thursday July 30

With William Hill offering a total of £30 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day three, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:



Flann Sunna to win the Markel Richmond Stakes @5-2 with William Hill



Nicely bred and ran out an impressive winner of his maiden but then was even more impressive the next time at Ascot, winning by just under five lengths. Expect him to make into a Group class two-year-old.





Friendly Soul to win the Nassau Stakes @9-2 with William Hill



One of the biggest hard luck stories of Royal Ascot over a mile, Friendly Soul is going back up in trip and can be fancied to get the better of the three-year-old favourite Diamond Necklace.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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