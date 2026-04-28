Atletico Madrid v Arsenal: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Gunners crashed out to Paris St-Germain at this stage of last season's competition and will be well aware of the threat that Atletico pose in Europe, having overcome La Liga rivals Barcelona over two legs in the quarter-final.

Rojiblancos were runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2014 and 2016 and have already accounted for English opposition in the knockout stages this season, seeing off Tottenham 7-5 on aggregate in the round of 16.

However, Arsenal will be a tougher nut to crack as they won all eight of their matches in the league phase and have since seen off the challenge of Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting.

The first leg should be extremely informative and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the Spanish capital.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Arsenal got their heads back in front in the Premier League title race with Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Newcastle and they will be keen to showcase their talents to the rest of Europe in Wednesday's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have yet to taste defeat in this season's competition, winning ten and drawing two of their 12 Champions League assignments, so Atletico should know that they are in for a serious test.

However, Atletico won 2-0 in the away leg at Barcelona to cause a shock in the quarter-final and have been embroiled in some high-scoring fixtures, overcoming Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate in the playoff round before a 7-5 aggregate win over Tottenham in the last 16.

Atletico's eight matches in the league phase of the competition featured 32 goals while Arsenal topped the 36-team standings with a perfect record, scoring 23 times in eight victories to eclipse the efforts of Bayern, Barcelona, Paris St-German and Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta's men have been involved in some cagey contests of late but they have failed to score in only two of their last 23 matches while both teams have scored in eight of Atletico's last nine outings.

Paddy Power go 1-20 that there is at least one goal in Wednesday's Champions League clash, making their enhanced sign-up offer of 50-1 that a goal will be scored an appealing one.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using the promo code YFBDGW

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, April 29

5. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 29



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals.

Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 29



When is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, April 29, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal being played?

The Champions League semi-final first leg between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Where can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the second Champions League semi-final on TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal:

Match result Odds Atletico Madrid 15-8 Arsenal 6-4

Draw 21-10



Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.