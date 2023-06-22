Ascot Gold Cup: here's how to claim £30 in free bets

William Hill are champions of global horse racing but they have outdone themselves with their Royal Ascot coverage and promotions. Click here to claim your £30 in free bets .

The highlight of Thursday’s Ascot card is the Gold Cup and William Hill offer all new customers £30 in free bets . As you’ve come to expect, we make claiming your share easy. Keep reading for all the information you need to register for William Hill’s free bet and predictions on the main event.

Ascot Gold Cup: £30 free bet at William Hill

Welcome to Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, where the fashion of the crowd is followed almost as closely as the action on the turf. That’s until things get serious for the Ascot Gold Cup. This epic long-distance race was first run in 1807 and the honours list reads like a who’s who of stayers. Kyprios broke the hearts of Stradivarius backers with victory last year as the three-time champion slumped to a third-placed finish.

The scene is set for another thriller in this Grade 1 contest, which attracts a global audience. The stands will be packed to capacity, boosted by the millions of racing fans following the action live on TV worldwide. If you’re a fan of horse racing and sports, there will be a special place in your heart for the Gold Cup. And experts are predicting another thriller. But who wins?

A £30 free bet on the Ascot Gold Cup is up for grabs and getting your share is simple. Follow the steps below to register with William Hill and secure a £30 free bet welcome bonus.

Click here for your £30 free bet at William Hill

Complete the registration form, providing your details

Deposit £10 and place a sportsbook bet

Free bet tokens and spins will be added to your balance

William Hill Ascot Gold Cup sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It’s important to read the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus before creating an account and betting. That’s true of the William Hill deal or any promotion offered by a bookmaker advertised on this page.

Below are some of the points to keep in mind when betting:

New customers only

18+, play safe

Minimum £10 bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more (excluding virtual markets)

3 x £10 free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

18+, begambleaware.org

Click here for a complete list of T&Cs

Three unmissable William Hill promotions

The welcome bonus is the cream of the crop for William Hill customers, but it is reserved for new faces. That means when you join and place a wager, you’ll land the £30 free bet. But the Irish firm don’t simply discard newbies after they’ve used the bonus.

There are several recurring deals for existing players and you’ll qualify for them all as a registered member. We have selected our three favourite William Hill bonuses for horse racing customers.

Best odds guaranteed

BOG is a firm favourite with William Hill’s army of horse racing fans as it ensures you get the biggest odds every time you bet. Take the price when striking your bet with confidence, knowing if the SP is greater, you get the bigger payout. Use this promotion every time you bet on Royal Ascot with William Hill.

Extra places

One of the main attractions of betting at Royal Ascot is the generous odds available at William Hill. It’s an ideal race for each-way backers and you’ll get extra places on the biggest events of the week, including the Gold Cup. Seek out the value and take a chance on a big odds selection each-way.

Money-back specials

There’s nothing quite as painful for a horse racing bettor than hitting the post. It could be losing a photo-finish or one leg of an accumulator. But William Hill remove the strain with their impressive money-back deals. Check the promotions page for today’s deals.

Ascot Gold Cup preview

The ante-post betting market has been entertaining, with early bettors eager to get ahead of the game and grab value. But now we have the final field in place and know the runners and riders, it’s time to get serious. Who wins the 2023 Ascot Gold Cup?

It’s a talented field but there are some huge names at the head of the betting and we believe the cream will rise to the top on Thursday. Coltrane looks the one to be on here and backers will recall his impressive win 12 months ago when claiming the Ascot Stakes. For more William Hill offers, click here .

This is a talented born-and-bred stayer with a big future in the game and we share the optimism shown by connections. Coltrane has been the pick of the bunch in the ante-post market and continues to attract support.

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.