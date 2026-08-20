Arsenal vs Coventry betting offer: get 50-1 for Arsenal to win with Sky Bet

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years last season and the Gunners start their title defence at home to Championship winners Coventry.

The Gunners proved much too good in last season's Premier League and the manner of their 3-0 win against the Citizens in last Sunday's Community Shield suggests that they are the team to beat at the top again.

Fancy them to live up to their billing in their Premier League curtain-raiser? New Sky Bet customers can get 50-1 on Arsenal to win when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

Check out how to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off.

Get 50-1 on Arsenal to win with Sky Bet

Arsenal were the dominant force in last season's Premier League and they were often in a class of their own at the Emirates, where they won 15 of their 19 top-flight fixtures.

The Gunners have already laid down a marker to the chasing pack with last weekend's emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield and they will be keen to send out another statement at home to Coventry.

The Sky Blues are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2001 after winning last season's Championship, but this represents a rise in class and they could be without star striker Haji Wright as well as creative players Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark.

That won't aid their chances against Europe's meanest defence and last season Arsenal won five of their six meetings with promoted clubs Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland without conceding.

Mikel Arteta's side kept 19 clean sheets in last season's Premier League, making Sky Bet's offer of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Coventry especially appealing.

The real odds of Arsenal to win are 1-6, highlighting the value of the Premier League price boost.

How to claim your odds boost for Arsenal vs Coventry

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for Arsenal's first Premier League fixture of the season.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Arsenal to win in Arsenal vs Coventry on Friday, August 21 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Friday, August 21



Arsenal vs Coventry : Premier League betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Arsenal vs Coventry in the Premier League.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Arsenal to win' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Friday, August 21



When is Arsenal vs Coventry?

The Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Coventry will take place on Friday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Arsenal vs Coventry being played?

The match is taking place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Coventry?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Arsenal vs Coventry on Sky Sports Main Event.

What are the odds for Arsenal vs Coventry?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for tonight's Premier League fixture between Arsenal vs Coventry:

Match result Odds Arsenal 1-6 with Sky Bet

Coventry 14-1 with Sky Bet Draw 6-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.