£50 to spend on Cheltenham betting with Paddy Power sign-up offer

Paddy Power are the go-to online bookmaker if you’re looking for big promotions, attractive odds, and a wealth of markets on each race. The Dublin-based bookmaker’s coverage of the Cheltenham Festival has to be seen to be believed.

Paddy Power offer all our readers a stunning £50 free bet when they . The free bet tokens will be added to your account balance instantly.

How do you claim your £50 free bet in time for the next big race at Prestbury Park, and which horses are worth supporting with your welcome bonus? Keep reading as we provide all the information you need to get the most out of this fantastic deal.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offers: £50 in free bets

Your £50 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival courtesy of Paddy Power is ready and waiting. But it won’t last forever, and time is running out to claim your share. With that in mind, let’s not waste another second.

to claim a £50 free bet at Paddy Power.

The next section explains how to register an account using your laptop or mobile. It takes just a few minutes to complete, it’s secure, and the funds will be available to bet on the next race due off.

How to claim your Paddy Power free bets for Cheltenham

These steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access the welcome bonus using your smartphone or laptop.

Open a new account using promo code YHRCFU The promo code should be automatically filled in Deposit a minimum of £10 using a card Place a single £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham race Once settled get £50 in free bets

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only

Deposit a minimum of £10

Place a single £10 be on a Cheltenham race, min odds 1/2 (1.5)

Get £50 in free bets,

Valid on any Cheltenham Race or Champions League game at odds of 1/2 (1.5)

Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion

Apple pay is excluded

18+ begambleaware.org



Why bet on Cheltenham with Paddy Power?

Besides the £50 free bet available at the Cheltenham Festival, there are many great reasons to join Paddy Power. This bookie loves to offer customers VIP treatment each time they bet on racing and sports. Here are some of the reasons gamblers worldwide love this bookie.

Paddy Power’s betting odds are better than you’ll find at much of the competition, and the earlier you bet, the better your price. They are often market top offer on favourites in the leading races.

Thanks to Paddy Power's in-depth coverage, there are many ways to bet on the races from Cheltenham. Predict the winner of the race or play one of the many specials, including match betting, each way, the favourite to win or not, the number of fallers, and more.

The live streaming tab at Paddy Power is as good as you’ll find at any online bookie. Place a bet on the action and watch your pick race on your mobile, thanks to an HD-quality live stream with expert commentary, stats, Racing Post predictions, and more.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus £50 free bet is the best offer available at and the best in the gambling market, but it’s not the only deal available. The promotions tab is packed with price boosts, enhanced each way, cashback deals, and more.

More free bets than ever before

Another deal that has whipped bettors into a frenzy. You can claim a maximum of three with Paddy Power on the Cheltenham Festival, with at least one available daily.

Free bets for losing accas

Place an accumulator with four or more selections at the Cheltenham Festival, and you’ll get your stake back if the bet loses by just one leg – no more painful near misses.

Best odds guaranteed

The promotion is as simple as it is popular with horse racing bettors. Back a runner and take the odds, knowing your bet will be settled at the higher price if the SP is greater.

How to spend your Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

Some huge races are scheduled to be run at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday afternoon. It’s the last day of racing and your final chance to beat the traders preoccupied with perfecting their .

That leaves the door open for value in the day’s other races, and you’ll find the one of the week's most competitive races. There’s value and generous odds available to anyone who can solve the puzzle.

Spanish Harlem attracted the most attention with ante-post bettors, and it’s plain to see why. The five-year-old trained by Willie Mullins remains unexposed in a four-race career but has improved lately. He finished second under Paul Townend at Thurles last month in the Leugh Rated Novice Hurdle over 2m4f, beaten half a length by Riaan. He’s fancied to go one better here.

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.