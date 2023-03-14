£45 to spend on Cheltenham Betting with Betfair sign-up offer

Cheltenham Festival 2023 is just around the corner, and Betfair are continuing with their usual exciting odds, blockbuster offers, and unique markets. It’s one of the busiest and most exciting weeks of the year for horse racing bettors, and Betfair is ready to help you mark the occasion with a bet.

How to claim your Betfair free bets for Cheltenham

The below steps will lead you to your free bet in a matter of minutes. Follow this process on your mobile or desktop.

Open a new account using promo code ZHRD38 Deposit a minimum of £10 using a debit card Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing Get a £45 free bets after the qualifying bet has settled

Betfair sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New customers only

Min £10 sportsbook bet on horse racing

Min odds 1.5 (1/2)

Get £45 in free bets

Free bets valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Apple pay not valid

Why bet on Cheltenham with Betfair?

A £45 free bet is an excellent reason to join Betfair and gamble on the Cheltenham Festival. But there’s plenty more to like about this world-famous bookmaker. In addition to the welcome bonus and promotions, we are also big fans of the following features available to all Betfair members.

You can bet on the sportsbook or exchange, increasing your chances of getting the best odds possible on your bet. As a Betfair member, you can flick between both sections of the business as you hunt for value.

The Cheltenham Festival markets available are much better than you’ll find at the competition. This online bookmaker sets the standard for horse racing gambling, showing multiple markets for each race.

Betfair customers can cash out their with the click of a button. Follow your bets, such as accumulators and Lucky 15s, monitoring the cash-out offer until it’s at a level that appeals.

Betfair Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The £45 welcome bonus free bet is, by far, the most generous promotion available to Betfair customers. But this week, it’s not the only option on the website and app. Here are three available to new and existing players we know you’ll love.

£10 free bet for existing customers

Place a £10 bet on multiples on any day of racing from Cheltenham and get a £10 free bet the next day. Your bet must have combined odds of evens, and the free bet has an expiry date, so don’t hang around.

Non-runner money back

Betfair offer non-runner money back on all races at Cheltenham this week, from the opener to the Gold Cup and beyond. Back a horse to win, and if it doesn’t run in the race, Betfair will refund your stake.

Extra place races

Betfair traders enhance the place terms of several big races every week, and that popular promo carries into Cheltenham. Look for extra place races where the terms will be boosted from 1/5 to 1/4 the odds or moved from three places to four.

How to spend your Betfair Cheltenham free bets

The may not attract the same kind of attention as the Gold Cup run on the same afternoon, but it promises to be as exciting and dramatic. Allergorie De Vassy is the favourite, but you can afford to take a bit more of a gamble with the support of the £45 free bet.

An outsider who will be popular in the Mares’ Chase is Jeremys Flame, available around the 5/1 mark during the ante-post betting. The experienced nine-year-old bay has seen it all before, with over 30 previous outings. She arrives in fine form, winning three of her last four, including victory at Huntingdon in January over 2m3f.

