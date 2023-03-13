40/1 Constitution Hill to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle with Sky Bet free bets

The Cheltenham Festival 2023 is here and to celebrate market-leading bookmaker Sky Bet have offered a massive enhanced price on one of the stars of the week, Constitution Hill.

Sky Bet are offering 40-1 on Constitution Hill to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle, when his current price is around 1-3. That’s a massive enhancement to set you up for the week with plenty of free bets. on the shortest-priced favourite of the week.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offers: enhanced odds

Constitution Hill is the betting favourite to win the eagerly anticipated Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. He’s been a very warm favourite for this race since his demolition job in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last year. But we believe our readers deserve better than the rest, and we moved to ensure you get the most generous deal.

As you can imagine, the offer is proving more than a little popular this week, so it’s worth acting swiftly. Register an account with Sky Bet by clicking the above link to claim your share of the most exciting price boost of the week so far.

How to claim your Sky Bet free bets for Cheltenham

Follow these steps to back Constitution Hill at 40/1 through our secure link. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Click to register at Sky Bet Complete the registration form Create a username and password Deposit £5+ into your account using a card Bet £1 on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle If he wins, your returns will be adjusted to the enhanced odds

Sky Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the Sky Bet new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

New customers only

18+ Play safe

£1 max stake allowed on Constitution Hill to win

Returns paid as 4x £10 free bets

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bet for horse racing only

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non withdrawable

No free bet expiry

18+ Begambleaware.org

for a complete list of T&C

Why bet on Cheltenham with Sky Bet?

Money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during the . If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

Champion Hurdle preview

Since Constitution Hill crossed the line in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last year some 20 lengths clear of second there’s only been one favourite for the , and rightly so. Given the margin and ease of victory he has already been compared to some of the greats through the years.

Having easily beaten all the rivals in England in his prep runs he now faces the Irish challengers, led by the Willie Mullins trained State Man. This contender has conquered all before him in Ireland, even condemning Honeysuckle to the Mares’ Hurdle route. Although he looks a worthy adversary it’s likely Constitution Hill will win this as his price suggests, and mark himself down as potentially one of the all time greats.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.