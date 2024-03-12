£40 in free bets for Cheltenham Wednesday with Betfair + 5-1 day two acca tips

The highlight of all jumps fan's season, the Cheltenham Festival, is underway, but there are still three fantastic days still to go and there is no better time to sign up for a Betfair account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

Cheltenham day two preview

The first day of the festival was full of anticipation and it certainly delivered, with present and potential future champions hailed, and now it's time for the quickest chasers in the business to show what they're made of.

The best two-mile chasers face off in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the highlight of day two, and last year's first and second from the Arkle, El Fabiolo and Jonbon, do battle once again - but will the outcome be the same?

The opening race on Wednesday, the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, has been dominated by Ireland in recent years, with just Ben Pauling successful for Britain in the last ten years, and the exciting Ballyburn has been all the rage in the market to continue that trend for Willie Mullins.

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper that concludes day two is always a must-see race as it often produces plenty of novice hurdlers to follow with next season in mind.

Ballyburn to win the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle @5-2 with Betfair

Firefox, who is second favourite for the Supreme, was too quick for him over two miles on his debut, but he’s clearly not short of speed, given his dismissal of Grade 2 winner Slade Steel over that trip at the Dublin Racing Festival. It’s hard to forget what he did at Christmas when upped to two and a half miles at Leopardstown, where he sauntered effortlessly clear of a couple of decent sorts. He’s sure to be a stayer in time, but this intermediate trip looks perfect for him at this stage, and his high cruising speed and sharp turn of foot should lend themselves perfectly to the test.

El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase @1-2 with Betfair

There may be no three-timer for Energumene but Willie Mullins is sure to bring up the hat-trick with El Fabiolo. He had five and a half lengths to spare when readily accounting for Jonbon in last season's Arkle before adding a third Grade 1 to his CV at the Punchestown festival. He confirmed his well-being with a comfortable victory on seasonal reappearance in the Hilly Way, the race won by Energumene on his way to both Champion Chase victories, before taking his record over fences to a perfect 6-6 when easily accounting for Dinoblue and last year’s Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. He looks rock-solid.

Minella Indo to win the Cross Country @2-1 Betfair

Minella Indo hasn't been able to hit the same heights that saw him land the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2020 but he took this discipline like a duck to water when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap in December. He was giving lumps of weight away to the first three that day and given this is run off levels, he holds a great chance of turning that around.

Day two Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival's opening day didn't disappoint, and there are still three glorious days to go, with the Queen Mother Champion Chase the race to watch on Wednesday, March 13. There will be no hat-trick for Energumene, who is ruled out through injury, but stablemate El Fabiolo looks a very fitting replacement.

Wednesday, March 13

