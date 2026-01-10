2026 FA Cup third round betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The FA Cup third round takes centre stage this weekend, marking the point where Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition. As ever, it promises a mix of heavyweight clashes, potential giant-killings and packed stadiums up and down the country.

FA Cup third round fixtures this weekend

Saturday January 10, 2026

12.15pm – Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace

12.15pm – Everton vs Sunderland

12.15pm – Wolves vs Shrewsbury

12.15pm – Cheltenham vs Leicester City

3.00pm – Doncaster vs Southampton

3.00pm – Stoke City vs Coventry

3.00pm – Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

3.00pm – Newcastle vs Bournemouth

3.00pm – Fulham vs Middlesbrough

3.00pm – Ipswich Town vs Blackpool

3.00pm – Man City vs Exeter City

3.00pm – Burnley vs Millwall

3.00pm – Boreham Wood vs Burton

5.45pm – Cambridge United vs Birmingham

5.45pm – Tottenham vs Aston Villa

5.45pm – Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare

5.45pm – Bristol City vs Watford

8.00pm – Charlton vs Chelsea

Sunday January 11, 2026

12.00pm – Derby County vs Leeds United

2.00pm – Portsmouth vs Arsenal

2.30pm – Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers

2.30pm – Swansea vs West Brom

2.30pm – Norwich City vs Walsall

2.30pm – West Ham vs QPR

2.30pm – Sheffield United vs Mansfield Town

4.30pm – Man United vs Brighton

7.45pm – Liverpool vs Barnsley

FA Cup third round FAQs

When is the FA Cup third round played?

The third round traditionally takes place on the first weekend of January, with matches scheduled across Saturday and Sunday.

Which teams enter the FA Cup at the third round stage?

Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition at this point, alongside teams that have progressed through the earlier qualifying and proper rounds.

How can I watch the FA Cup in the UK?

FA Cup matches are broadcast live on BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.

What are the most popular FA Cup betting markets?

Punters can bet on match results, replays (where applicable), goals markets, handicaps, goalscorers and outright winners.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Crystal Palace lifted the FA Cup in 2025, defeating Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

When is the FA Cup final played?

The FA Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026 and will be played at Wembley Stadium.

