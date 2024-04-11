2024 Grand National Declarations: £50 free bet from CopyBet + latest favourites & odds

The biggest betting race of the year, the Grand National, is almost upon us and there is no better time to take advantage of CopyBet's generous welcome bonus and claim £50 in free bets.

CopyBet are a new entrant into the UK betting scene, yet are quickly making waves with a unique feature that sets them apart from all other bookmakers. Players can access a number of sports betting tipsters via CopyBet and can then copy their exact tips into their betslip and back these if they so wish.

Click here to get £50 in free bets with CopyBet ahead of the Grand National Festival .

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with CopyBet. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive CopyBet free bet bonus for the Grand National .

Grand National Post-Declaration Betting Favourites & Odds

Corach Rambler @5-1 with CopyBet , aiming for a historic repeat victory, tops the list of 34 contenders in Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree, with Lucinda Russell training the ten-year-old. Willie Mullins fields a strong lineup, including Irish National winner I Am Maximus @7-1 with CopyBet and two-time season victor Meetingofthewaters @17-2 with CopyBet , alongside other notable entries like Midlands National runner-up Mr Incredible@11-1 with CopyBet and Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno @28-1 with CopyBet , in the quest for his first National win since 2005.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.



CopyBet betting offer: £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival

CopyBet are one of the most up-and-coming bookmakers in the industry and have one of the best offers for new customers for this year's Grand National Festival.

Once you have signed up using one of the links on this page and placed a £10 bet, you will get £50 worth of free bets , including on horse racing.

Signing up can be done quickly and efficiently so make sure you take advantage of this enticing offer and utilise your free bets across Aintree.

How to claim your CopyBet Grand National Festival free bets

Signing up with CopyBet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Copybet and grab your £50 Grand National Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week

Sign up to CopyBet through this link Click the 'Sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market with odds of 2/1 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £10 x 5 free bet tokens added to your balance

CopyBet sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Grand National Festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ only

New customers only

UK and Ireland customers only

Minimum £10 deposit

The qualifying bet must be a single bet

Read the full T&Cs here

Why bet on the Grand National with CopyBet?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that CopyBet are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

CopyBet offers market best prices guaranteed on bets

CopyBet offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see CopyBet are often ahead of the competition on certain picks

CopyBet promotions and specials

CopyBet offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the CopyBet website and app. They also offer extra places and pay out on more finishers than usual, but check what's available before placing your bets.

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.