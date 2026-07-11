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Betting Insight
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Why the Superlative one-two have equally bright futures for Flat racing's powerhouses

Robbie Wilders assesses the two-year-old scene after two informative races at Newmarket

Al Hudaiba beat Abraham Lincoln in the Superlative Stakes
Al Hudaiba (William Buick, right) beats Abraham Lincoln in the Superlative StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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The juvenile programme at Royal Ascot is centred upon precocious sprinters rather than Classic prospects for the following season, whereas the 7f options for two-year-olds begin to open up at Newmarket's July festival.

The Superlative Stakes gave us Coolmore's future Derby winner City Of Troy in 2023, but the 7f maiden earlier on the July Cup card has provided the stronger formline over the past two seasons. 

The brilliant Field Of Gold bolted up in the maiden in 2024. A year later Distant Storm, along with the generational talent that is Constitution River, pulled clear of a field including horses now rated 110, 109, 107, 107 and 105. 

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