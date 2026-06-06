Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:47 SaratogaHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:47 SaratogaHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Betting Insight
premium

Why the Derby felt the weakest of the three Group 1s at Epsom - and by quite some distance

EPSOM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Ronan Whelan riding Christmas Day (pink silks) wins The Betfred Derby during The Betfred Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 06, 2026 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little (Getty Images)
Christmas Day and Ronan Whelan find it all too simple in the Betfred DerbyCredit: Warren Little (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There were three Group 1 races run over a mile and a half at Epsom and the Derby felt like the weakest of the bunch, by a distance. On this evidence, those who anointed Constitution River as the best three-year-old middle-distance colt in training are unlikely to revise that view any time soon.

The weather changed the complexion of the Classic at a meeting where it was essential to be close to the pace. Christmas Day's ability to cope with taxing conditions, plus a handy track position, aided by the fractions Wayne Lordan set aboard stablemate Action, enabled the winner to belie his status as Aidan O’Brien’s fourth string (according to jockey bookings).

Revised odds of 3-1 about Christmas Day for the Irish Derby tell their own story. That has been the chosen pathway for two of O’Brien’s recent three Derby winners, Lambourn and Auguste Rodin, and they were sent off long odds-on at the Curragh. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBetting Insight

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBetting Insight
more inBetting offers
more inBetting Insight
more inBetting offers