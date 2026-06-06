Why the Derby felt the weakest of the three Group 1s at Epsom - and by quite some distance

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There were three Group 1 races run over a mile and a half at Epsom and the Derby felt like the weakest of the bunch, by a distance. On this evidence, those who anointed Constitution River as the best three-year-old middle-distance colt in training are unlikely to revise that view any time soon.

The weather changed the complexion of the Classic at a meeting where it was essential to be close to the pace. Christmas Day 's ability to cope with taxing conditions, plus a handy track position, aided by the fractions Wayne Lordan set aboard stablemate Action, enabled the winner to belie his status as Aidan O’Brien’s fourth string (according to jockey bookings).

Revised odds of 3-1 about Christmas Day for the Irish Derby tell their own story. That has been the chosen pathway for two of O’Brien’s recent three Derby winners, Lambourn and Auguste Rodin, and they were sent off long odds-on at the Curragh.