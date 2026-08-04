Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame

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The message from the data is that if Bow Echo is fresh and ready for the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday week, connections should take the bold route and run him.

Runners who go from the Sussex Stakes to the Marois this century have a record of 3-17. That compares favourably with those who ran in the Prix du Moulin, who are 3-35.

What the former group has in its favour is a selection bias. They will all have come out of Goodwood in similarly good form to the reports we have heard about Bow Echo. Horses who go for the Moulin are just taking the natural next step.