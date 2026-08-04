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Betting Insight
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Why a French campaign could seal Bow Echo's place in the hall of fame

Betting editor Keith Melrose on what the stats say about going from Sussex to France

Bow Echo: won the Sussex Stakes yesterday
Bow Echo: is being targeted at the Jacques le Marois on Sunday weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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The message from the data is that if Bow Echo is fresh and  ready for the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday week, connections should take the bold route and run him. 

Runners who go from the Sussex Stakes to the Marois this century have a record of 3-17. That compares favourably with those who ran in the Prix du Moulin, who are 3-35. 

What the former group has in its favour is a selection bias. They will all have come out of Goodwood in similarly good form to the reports we have heard about Bow Echo. Horses who go for the Moulin are just taking the natural next step.

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