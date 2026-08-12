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Betting Insight
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Who can fill the Bow Echo void for the rest of the season? Robbie Wilders eyes up this 50-1 chance for the QEII

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo (yellow) win The Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood Racecourse on July 29, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Bow Echo: the superstar's absence has blown apart the mile divisionCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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Milers of Bow Echo’s calibre are elusive. We have seen possibly three of a similar ilk in Britain since the days of Frankel, with the likes of Baaeed, Kingman and Palace Pier springing to mind.

For all the sentiment surrounding Bow Echo’s retirement, punters are within their rights to be happy for the betting opportunities now presented.

Bow Echo was so good that the rewards for backing him to win were paltry, while those who laid him were out of pocket.

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