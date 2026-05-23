Venetian Sun is the most impressive three-year-old sprinter I've seen this year - it will take something special to stop her at Royal Ascot

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There was a feeling of hope rather than certainty that Venetian Sun would stay the mile in the 1,000 Guineas, but sprinting was always likely to be her game and everything she did in the Sandy Lane Stakes proved just that.

There was a slight question mark regarding her ability to handle ground softer than good, given her only defeat as a juvenile came when third in the Moyglare Stud Stakes on yielding ground, but she handled conditions with aplomb to dispatch Division by three lengths.

It was hard not to be taken by the manner in which she cruised upsides Division with just over a furlong to run, and when Clifford Lee asked her to extend she did so effortlessly under a hands-and-heels ride in the style of a smart filly.