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Two well-bred fillies who look criminally well treated after their latest runs - plus three more horses for your tracker
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We have five horses for your trackers this week, and we start with a couple of sprinters Ainsley Scorah is keen on.
Bated Breeze
Won at Brighton, July 7
New BHA mark: 49 (up 3lb)
Racing Post Rating: 57 (+8 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
- Maybe I'm pushing my luck - but I think this proper Group 1 horse is a cracking price at 8-1 for York
- 'It's hard to understand why she isn't favourite' - red-hot tipster Harry Wilson returns with six ante-post fancies for this weekend
- Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
- An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
- The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise