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True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
Harry Wilson with his view on the Newmarket Classic
The one thing that was held against True Love before the 1,000 Guineas was her potential aptitude for a mile, but she dispelled any doubts about her stamina with a convincing success in the fillies’ Classic.
The eye was drawn to the daughter of No Nay Never as the pace began to quicken, and it was hard to not be taken with how effortlessly she travelled into contention before clearing out of the Dip to win going away. The visual impression was also backed by the clock, with True Love dipping 0.96sec under Racing Post standard time.
It’s an effort that warrants marking up to some degree too, as the second and third led their respective groups from the stalls, while she came from a lot further back and also edged off a true course inside the final furlong.
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Published on inBetting Insight
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