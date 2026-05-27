Hello everyone and welcome!

I'll be here for the next 90 minutes or so answering as many questions as you dare throw at me as we approach one of the most exciting spells of the season with the Derby, Oaks and Coronation Cup at Epsom next weekend swiftly followed by Royal Ascot.

Do you have any queries about certain horses or races at the festival, or would you like to hear more general thoughts on punting strategies and approaches?

Email your questions to liveblog@racingpost.com and I'll get through as many as I can!