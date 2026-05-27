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Pricewise Q&A: 'Aidan does some unorthodox things but that would be the strangest yet' - have your questions answered
Summary
- Email your questions to liveblog@racingpost.com
- Sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate to access the Q&A and use the code
- Got a query about the the Derby? Royal Ascot? Tom's punting strategy and approach to analysing races? Now is the time to ask!
- Our Pricewise guru is one of British racing's most respected tipsters with wide-ranging views on the sport
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Summary
- Email your questions to liveblog@racingpost.com
- Sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate to access the Q&A and use the code
- Got a query about the the Derby? Royal Ascot? Tom's punting strategy and approach to analysing races? Now is the time to ask!
- Our Pricewise guru is one of British racing's most respected tipsters with wide-ranging views on the sport
Good evening!
Hello everyone and welcome!
I'll be here for the next 90 minutes or so answering as many questions as you dare throw at me as we approach one of the most exciting spells of the season with the Derby, Oaks and Coronation Cup at Epsom next weekend swiftly followed by Royal Ascot.
Do you have any queries about certain horses or races at the festival, or would you like to hear more general thoughts on punting strategies and approaches?
Email your questions to liveblog@racingpost.com and I'll get through as many as I can!
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