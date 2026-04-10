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Betting Insight
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Three lessons from Thursday and Friday that might help you find the Grand National winner

Betting editor Keith Melrose on how lessons from Aintree's first two days could lead you to the Grand National winner

Runners jump a fence in the Topham
Runners jump a fence in the TophamCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Conditions are edging towards the fast side

On Thursday, there was a faint sense that the National course, which usually gets a more liberal hosing than the Mildmay course, was a little slower. The Topham on Friday exploded that idea, with Will The Wise breaking the course record (at least officially; the Racing Post made it slightly slower) for two miles five furlongs over the famous spruce fences.

There are some caveats. First, the old course record was felled by about half a length, and that was recorded back when the fences were a lot more fearsome. On top of that, Mahons Glory and Boombawn acted as de facto pacemakers from Valentine's onwards. Still, you do not see many course records on good to soft ground.

A general view as runners clear the water jump during the Topham
A general view as runners clear the water jump during the TophamCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The overall sense is that the ground at Aintree is heading towards good rather than good to soft. It would definitely be good on Saturday without any intervention, natural or man-made. Reports are that 5mm of watering will be applied, the same amount that just about managed to maintain conditions from Thursday to Friday. 

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Betting editor

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