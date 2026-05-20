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'This rated alongside his best performance in 2025' - our handicappers flag four horses who look well treated off their new marks
Our team pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We start this week with Flat action at Thirsk and senior handicapper Paul Curtis likes the look of a runner-up.
Boilermaker
Second at Thirsk, May 16
New BHA mark: 66 (up 3lb)
Racing Post Rating: 73 (+7 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
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- There are two new entries in our team's Derby power rankings following the latest scratchings
- This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
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