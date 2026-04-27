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This looks to be the decisive move in the 2,000 Guineas - and should give some certainty to what's been a topsy-turvy market
Keith Melrose foresees more major shifts in the Classic betting
There has been betting on the 2,000 Guineas for the best part of a year, but this season punters should be braced for more late volatility than usual.
The two supplementary entries may not say a lot about either horse. Gstaad is hardly a supplementary entry at all. He has been reinstated after an administrative error from his connections at an earlier forfeit stage. Padraig Dawn, meanwhile, has the ring of a fledgling trainer rolling the big dice with the first good horse to come into his care.
Yet these two horses being supplemented still says something important. It tells of an open Guineas, as does the prospect of a large field. Big fields imply that more people think they have a chance. Perhaps the greatest 2,000 Guineas of all time, featuring Brigadier Gerard and Mill Reef, had only six runners.
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Published on inBetting Insight
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