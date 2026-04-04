- More
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
The Irish Grand National is a big race and brings with it a huge prize pot that any trainer would want to win, but Willie Mullins seems to have been using it as somewhat of an Aintree trial in recent years.
Let’s take a look at the five runnings between 2019 and 2024, given we’re a week away from getting to see what impact last year's race has on the Grand National. Mullins has saddled a runner at single-figure odds in each of those races, including having the favourite on three occasions.
Those runners recorded finishing positions in the Irish National of: first (Burrows Saint, 2019), 11th (Augusta Gold, 2021), third (Gaillard Du Mesnil, 2022), first (I Am Maximus, 2023) and seventh (Nick Rockett, 2024). All of them went on to run in the Grand National the following year, producing form figures of 4F311 respectively.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
- Three key horses at Musselburgh on Saturday - including one for a leading jumps trainer seeking a big Flat pot
- 'How in the name of God is she 33-1?' - Johnny and DJ with their best weekend wagers, Irish Grand National fancy and a Flat horse to follow
- 'A 7lb rise looks lenient' - our handicappers with six horses who look ahead of their new ratings
- The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
- 'He looks overpriced for a trainer in flying form' - Harry Wilson with five ante-post fancies for Saturday's action
- Three key horses at Musselburgh on Saturday - including one for a leading jumps trainer seeking a big Flat pot
- 'How in the name of God is she 33-1?' - Johnny and DJ with their best weekend wagers, Irish Grand National fancy and a Flat horse to follow
- 'A 7lb rise looks lenient' - our handicappers with six horses who look ahead of their new ratings
- The three steps to punting profit - and why it’s the last and most straightforward step where most people slip up
- 'He looks overpriced for a trainer in flying form' - Harry Wilson with five ante-post fancies for Saturday's action