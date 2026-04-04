This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year

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The Irish Grand National is a big race and brings with it a huge prize pot that any trainer would want to win, but Willie Mullins seems to have been using it as somewhat of an Aintree trial in recent years.

Let’s take a look at the five runnings between 2019 and 2024, given we’re a week away from getting to see what impact last year's race has on the Grand National. Mullins has saddled a runner at single-figure odds in each of those races, including having the favourite on three occasions.

Those runners recorded finishing positions in the Irish National of: first (Burrows Saint, 2019), 11th (Augusta Gold, 2021), third (Gaillard Du Mesnil, 2022), first (I Am Maximus, 2023) and seventh (Nick Rockett, 2024). All of them went on to run in the Grand National the following year, producing form figures of 4F311 respectively.