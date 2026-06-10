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‘Group horse in a handicap’ - a progressive sprinter ready for his big day heads our horses to follow
Our team pick out the big winners from the latest release of official marks
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We start this week with a pair from sprint handicapper Ainsley Scorah.
Lexington Blitz
Third at Epsom, June 6
New BHA mark: 98 (up 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 106 (+8 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- Is Constitution River not up to the challenge? That's what Aidan O'Brien potentially missing the Eclipse with his best colt tells me
- 'The booking of Ryan Moore looks a statement of intent' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- Know the bloodlines, beat the bookies: how to make the most of pedigrees and become a better punter
- 'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'