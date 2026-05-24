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Betting Insight
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The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner

Precise and Wayne Lordan win the Irish 1,000 Guineas
Precise and Wayne Lordan win the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Form is temporary, class is permanent. How many times have we said that about Aidan O’Brien three-year-olds in recent years?

Precise looked immensely special when cruising to victory over Venetian Lace in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last October.

O’Brien was quoted as saying, “my instinct is she is an incredible filly”. I wrote that she was set for superstardom and could complete the 1,000 Guineas-Oaks double this year.

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