- More
The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday
Keith Melrose assesses two fascinating Classic trials at Chester
Chester is early this year and the Derby meeting is late, so there are as many as 31 days for things to change between now and the most storied Classic.
Winner Benvenuto Cellini returned at odds of 2-9 in the Chester Vase, the first of Britain's main Derby trials. In that context, even a comfortable four-and-a-quarter-length win might not be thought to tell us a great deal about his potential. Two intertwined points are worth studying, though, and they tell us something about how the Derby might be run this year.
First up, it was notable that Benvenuto Cellini ran here at all. Five or ten years ago, Aidan O'Brien would have used Chester for his least experienced Derby hope. More recently, it has been the prep run of choice for those in need of livening up, such as last year's Vase and Derby winner Lambourn.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
- 'He could go on a streak of victories' - our handicappers flag six horses who look well treated off their new marks
- The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
- Harry Wilson nailed a 10-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action
- From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
- Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk are both back with a bang but what did we learn from their successful reappearances?
- 'He could go on a streak of victories' - our handicappers flag six horses who look well treated off their new marks
- The trainers ready to explode in 2026 - and exactly when you should be backing them
- Harry Wilson nailed a 10-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action
- From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
- Hawk Mountain and Minnie Hauk are both back with a bang but what did we learn from their successful reappearances?