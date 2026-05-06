The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday

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Chester is early this year and the Derby meeting is late, so there are as many as 31 days for things to change between now and the most storied Classic.

Winner Benvenuto Cellini returned at odds of 2-9 in the Chester Vase, the first of Britain's main Derby trials. In that context, even a comfortable four-and-a-quarter-length win might not be thought to tell us a great deal about his potential. Two intertwined points are worth studying, though, and they tell us something about how the Derby might be run this year.

First up, it was notable that Benvenuto Cellini ran here at all. Five or ten years ago, Aidan O'Brien would have used Chester for his least experienced Derby hope. More recently, it has been the prep run of choice for those in need of livening up, such as last year's Vase and Derby winner Lambourn.