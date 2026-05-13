The Oaks trials have all been run - but is the Epsom winner hiding elsewhere?

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There was quite a shake-up in the Oaks market on Wednesday, with the news that I’m The One wouldn’t make it to Epsom coming before Legacy Link confirmed her place in the Classic with a hard-fought victory over Felicitas in the Musidora. So what to make of it all?

The bookmakers reacted by shortening Chester winner Amelia Earhart to a top-priced 5-2 and it’s fair to say that Legacy Link was more workmanlike than impressive. She has the pedigree to go right to the top because her dam is a sister to Frankel, but the bare form of the Musidora doesn’t look special.

She went into the race with 9lb in hand of the 96-rated Felicitas and beat her by just three-quarters of a length, but more worrying is the close proximity of the third K Sarra.