- More
The Oaks trials have all been run - but is the Epsom winner hiding elsewhere?
There was quite a shake-up in the Oaks market on Wednesday, with the news that I’m The One wouldn’t make it to Epsom coming before Legacy Link confirmed her place in the Classic with a hard-fought victory over Felicitas in the Musidora. So what to make of it all?
The bookmakers reacted by shortening Chester winner Amelia Earhart to a top-priced 5-2 and it’s fair to say that Legacy Link was more workmanlike than impressive. She has the pedigree to go right to the top because her dam is a sister to Frankel, but the bare form of the Musidora doesn’t look special.
She went into the race with 9lb in hand of the 96-rated Felicitas and beat her by just three-quarters of a length, but more worrying is the close proximity of the third K Sarra.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBetting Insight
Last updated
- 'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
- Harry Wilson nailed a 20-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action
- How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- 'She may go under the radar at Royal Ascot' - our handicappers flag five horses who look well treated off their new marks
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
- Harry Wilson nailed a 20-1 ante-post winner in last week's column - find out his early fancies for this weekend's action
- How being on track can give punters a proper edge - and might have helped me spot a Royal Ascot dark horse
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners