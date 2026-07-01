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The highly progressive filly who's racked up four straight wins and could be bound for Listed company - plus more to add to your tracker
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
It was Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle on Saturday, and Graeme Rodway has one from the race to put straight into the tracker.
Ride The Thunder
Sixth at Newcastle, June 27
New BHA mark: 89 (down 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 98 (+9 compared with BHA mark)
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