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Why one trainer in particular is worth following on Derby Trial day at Leopardstown, and all the other vital angles

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 10 with Graeme Rodway.

We had more Derby and Oaks clues at Lingfield yesterday and it was Cameo who produced the better time of the two trial winners. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Oaks Trial heroine covered the trip around two and a half lengths faster than Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross and it's quite surprising that she is a significantly bigger price than him for Epsom. I was tempted by the big odds. 

However, there's no point jumping in ante-post until we've seen the Musidora and the Dante at York next week, and before that it's the Derby Trial (3.40) at Leopardstown this afternoon. Last year's Epsom favourite Delacroix won this race en route and Pierre Bonnard is out to follow in his footsteps this season.

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