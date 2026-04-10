Why Aintree gets an A for the going yesterday and all the other deep angles on day two of the Grand National meeting - The Edge with Keith Melrose

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Keith Melrose on Friday, April 10.

This is the place for people who think of day two of the Grand National meeting not as Ladies' Day at Aintree, but as Melling Chase day- or even Topham day.

Yesterday, Aintree acted very much in its role as the Cheltenham Festival's more laid-back cousin. Fields were smaller, one or two too small in a few cases (I never did get to back Alexei three places). Perhaps relatedly, the starts were easy rather than fractious.