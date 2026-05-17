Why a going check is advised at Stratford - and all the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 17 with Harry Wilson.

With plenty of quality individuals in the line-up, the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes promised to be a tantalising clash but any potential close finish was soon firmly out of the window when Notable Speech surged clear late on.

Notable Speech was shortened considerably for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, but I have a feeling one in behind may prove better in time. More on that later, though.