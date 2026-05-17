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Why a going check is advised at Stratford - and all the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 17 with Harry Wilson.
With plenty of quality individuals in the line-up, the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes promised to be a tantalising clash but any potential close finish was soon firmly out of the window when Notable Speech surged clear late on.
Notable Speech was shortened considerably for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, but I have a feeling one in behind may prove better in time. More on that later, though.
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more inThe Edge
- A serious discrepancy in a track's going description - plus all the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two eyecatchers in one race and all the other vital angles on Yorkshire Cup day - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A top trainer it could pay to avoid on Dante day at York - plus all the other key angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Why a going check at York could be pivotal ahead of day one of the Dante festival - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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