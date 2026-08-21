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Two trainers striking at 100 per cent in the last fortnight and a couple of big eyecatchers at York - The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to the Edge with Harry Wilson on Friday, August 21.
What a day for Andrew Balding at York yesterday. Not only did Kalpana hang on to land the feature Yorkshire Oaks, but victories for The Lost King, Prizeland and Machadadorp saw the trainer land a 1,832-1 four-timer on the card.
It is the turn of the speedsters today as the Nunthorpe is our feature. Could US raider Bacio come out on top for Wesley Ward?
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- Best York Ebor Festival day three betting offers: get £600+ in free bets
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- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power for day three
- Claim £60 SBK in free bets for York Ebor Festival day two
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