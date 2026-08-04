Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, August 4 with Harry March.

I find pedigrees one of the most interesting angles in racing, probably due to taking myself to Tattersalls at Newmarket after racing since I've been old enough to go on my own.