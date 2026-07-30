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Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
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Good morning respected analyst punters and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, July 30 with Robbie Wilders.
Glorious Goodwood is approaching the halfway point and there's plenty of fun and games left.
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more inThe Edge
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more inBetting offers
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
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- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
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more inThe Edge
- A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March
- A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inBetting offers
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two