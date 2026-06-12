A jumps supremo enjoying a remarkable start to the season and more ground confusion at Chester - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 12 with Keith Melrose.

As we count down to Royal Ascot, there is a temptation to look past this weekend's action or, even worse, to look at the lack of Group races and and condemn it as substandard.