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Two eyecatchers in one race and all the other vital angles on Yorkshire Cup day - The Edge with Keith Melrose
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 15 with Keith Melrose.
York has had its usual effect on us. A will to love the place, as anyone who has made the walk down Knavesmire Road surely has, is tempered by the ever-changing 'biases' up the long straight.
On Wednesday, you wanted to be low. Yesterday that flipped, with winners from stall ten of 15, 18 of 21 and seven of ten. Where will it be today? Who knows. Why does it change so much? My guess is because it is generally very fair, but with a little bit of Newcastle's wind and a little bit of Ripon's undulations.
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