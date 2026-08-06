Two eyecatchers at Southwell and an interesting tracker horse at Leopardstown - The Edge with Harry March

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, August 6 with Harry March.

It was gutting to read that Venetian Sun has picked up an injury and will miss the remainder of the season, which could mean we won't get to see her on a racecourse again if connections decide to retire her.