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Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, July 28 with Harry March.
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more inThe Edge
- A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer bidding for a fifth win from his last seven and a cold yard with a short-price handicap favourite - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A Sir Mark Prescott market mover and two big eyecatchers - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A red-hot trainer bidding for a third win from his last four runners and a couple of notable drifters - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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