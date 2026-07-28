Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, July 28 with Harry March.

If this is your first time here, The Edge is where you will find all of the day's vital angles, including trainer and jockey form, market analysis, horses who caught the eye of our analysts, going assessments and more.