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€800,000 breeze-up purchase makes debut for in-form stable - plus a Kempton market mover advertising a red-hot formline
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, June 10 with Harry March.
Royal Ascot is less than a week away and I'm very much looking forward to it, particularly the handicaps which I find a fascinating puzzle.
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more inThe Edge
- A big eyecatcher at Salisbury and an in-form jockey with one ride at Southwell - all the key Tuesday angles in The Edge with Harry March
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- What does our going model make of the updated Epsom GoingStick reading? Plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Find out what our expert going tool makes of the ground on Oaks day at Epsom - plus all the vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inBetting offers
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral