Leopardstown runner could give Derby hopefuls a form boost plus a course specialist to note at Hamilton - The Edge with Harry March

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, June 4 with Harry March.

The rain is forecast to continue to fall at Epsom and that has to be a big concern for Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini. It will be worth returning to this section tomorrow for more information on the going ahead of Oaks day.